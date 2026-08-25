Wright County Offers Scooter, Bike Guidance for Riders with a ‘Charge’

While Minnesota is making headlines for a host of scooter and E-bike riders taking over downtown Minneapolis, it’s the motorized vehicles in your own backyard that are making waves in the Otsego and STMA areas.

In the past two months, first-responders have arrived to the scene of accidents involving both E-bikes and E-Scooters, and even one involving a vehicle that would be classified as an E-Motorcycle. This during a summer when both Wright and Sherburne counties and municipalities within those areas have been quick to offer guidance and pass resolutions and codes regarding the usage of these vehicles.

Albertville Mayor Jillian Hendrickson shared a lengthy post about a child killed in a E-scooter accident in the Kansas City area that took the life of a young boy, not long after a young girl was killed in an E-bike accident in the KC area earlier in the year.

“We can all play a part in keeping these kids safe as we continue to work through legislation and public safety laws. Remind our kids what’s legal and what’s not. Remind our new drivers, like my dad did with us kids: Slow down. It only takes a second for your life to be forever changed. The day you hit a child, your life will never be the same again,” she wrote.

In Albertville, a young boy was transported by ambulance after he hit his head after a fall on E-scooter. Some will roll up to 20 mph, which, if a fall occurs, can cause a traumatic brain injury.

E-bikes, on the other hand, can top 35 mph, with E-motorcylces going even faster.

“These can be a fun and effective way to get around,” wrote Wright County Sheriff Sean Derringer. “But, it’s important to understand the rules to keep everyone safe.”

Walkers and runners have also been injured in cases of improper use. E-Motorcycles, which can NOT be used on paths or trails, have collided with pedestrians, causing serious injuries for both pedestrians and riders.

There are statutes in place for local governments to follow. Effective in 2026, statutes 169.223, 222, and 225 have all been put into law.

E-Bikes (Electric Assisted Bicycles)



* Must be 15 years old to operate

* Max motor power: 750 watts

* Speed limits:

* 20 mph (motor only)

* 28 mph (pedal assist)

* Follow the same laws as bicycles

* Allowed on: roads, bike lanes, trails, and paths

* Sidewalks: generally allowed. Check local ordinances.

* No passengers unless designed for it

* Lights required at night or low visibility



Motorized Foot Scooters



* Minimum age: 12 years old

* Max speed: 15 mph

* Helmet required under 18

* Follow bicycle rules

* NOT allowed on sidewalks



Electric Dirt Bikes (Off-Highway Motorcycles)



* NOT street legal

* Not allowed on roads, sidewalks, or trails

* Only allowed on private property or designated trails

* May require DNR registration

* Helmet required under 18



Motorized Bicycles (Mopeds)



* Max speed: 30 mph

* Driver’s license or permit required

* Must be registered

* Allowed on roads only (ride to the right)

* NOT allowed on sidewalks or bike paths