Suspect Identified, Charged in Monticello Slaying

A 48-year-old Monticello man is now facing multiple murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend’s brother earlier this month in a home off of Minnesota Highway 25.

According to reports:

Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to 9127 Highway 25, Unit 806 in Monticello on Thursday, September 3, for a report of an unresponsive man in the home. Officers responding found 57-year-old Daniel Ferdelman deceased, and information gathered showed signs of an altercation prior to the shooting. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that Ferdelman was killed by gunshot, ruling his cause of death a homicide.

Investigators determined that Steven Stahlberg, 48, Monticello, was the prime suspect in the murder after talking to the unit’s other occupant – Stahlberg’s girlfriend and Ferdelman’s sister.

The ensuing investigation included a statewide search on September 3 led by Wright County Sheriff’s Office and cooperating agencies. Officers found Stahlberg’s vehicle around 9:45 a.m. on September 3, a little more than two hours after the investigation began, thanks to a tip from the roommate, who said Stahlberg was likely headed to Remer, Minnesota, to murder his father. The roommate stated that, prior to his murder, Ferdelman called her to say there was a fight over the home’s pet cat.

Cass County and Minnesota BCA investigators found the vehicle and took Stahlberg into custody. He is currently in Wright County jail and faces two counts of second degree murder. He could face first degree murder charges if the Wright County Attorney’s Office convenes a grand jury to review the case.