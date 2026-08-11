Albertville Interchange Opens, County 137 Detour Lifted as Costco Opening Comes Friday

Wright County Highway 137 is now open to drivers, the contractor in charge of the job announced, just in time for the Costco Superstore’s grand opening set for this Friday, August 14.

The county coordinated with its contractor to open County Road 137/County Highway 37 in Otsego and Albertville, including the bridge, the Interstate 94 ramps and 62nd Street by the end of the day Monday, Aug. 10. All detours were lifted around 5 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use caution, as the area will remain an active work zone through late-fall while contractors finalize work behind the curb line and complete site restoration. Portions of the trail and sidewalk will remain closed to pedestrian traffic while crew members finish constructing the trail and its connections across the bridge.

The project website https://cr137.com will be updated as needed regarding important progress and navigation information adjacent and within the site. If you have any questions or concerns during construction, please reach out to the construction helpline at info@wright137.com or call 763-260-5702 and someone will contact you in a timely manner

Costco Sets Ribbon Cutting

The new, 160,000-square foot warehouse will open Friday with a ribbon cutting at 7:30 a.m., and doors opening to all at 8 a.m. Approved in 2025, the complex includes a gas station for members, tire purchasing, mounting and installation as well as the warehouse store. The award-winning company will, of course, have its rotisserie chickens in the back of the store, which sits on the intersection of McAlister and County 137.