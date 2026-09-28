Funeral Services Set for St. Michael Father, Coach Who Died in Maple Grove Crash

The life of St. Michael father and coach John Neururer, who died earlier this month in a single vehicle accident in Maple Grove, will be celebrated Monday, October 5, 2026, at Revive Church in Brooklyn Park.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m., with a visitation one hour prior to the funeral. A lunch will follow.

Neururer died suddenly on Saturday, September 19, 2026, when his pickup rolled over in a ditch near the Interstate 694/494/94 interchange in Maple Grove.

A fundraiser for his family – including his wife, Katie, and three children – Hannah (18), Jacob (15) and Rebekah (13) can be found via Support Now. Organizers are hoping to help with funeral costs and to create a fund for the family’s three kids, who all attend(ed) St. Michael-Albertville schools.

John was a coach and volunteer. STMA Youth Hockey said, “John Neururer was one of those hockey dads who simply showed up… for his kids, their teammates, and the entire team. He was always willing to pick up the extra team shift or step in wherever he was needed. He did it with kindness and a genuine willingness to support everyone around him.”

To remember John and to “keep his spirit shining bright,” the family encourages those attending the October 5 services to “wear something that

represents the unique connection you shared, like a hockey jersey, hunting apparel, a work or car shirt.”

An obituary, courtesy of Evans Nordby Funeral Homes, is posted online.