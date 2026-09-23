Otsego City Council Candidate Pleads Guilty to Harassment

Shawn Overocker pleaded guilty to one count of gross misdemeanor harassment earlier this month after an arrest this summer stemming from an incident where the Otsego City Council candidate threatened a construction crew.

Overocker, 50, of Otsego, was charged, initially, with felony threats in the altercation, which occurred on June 16, 2026, according to reports. The criminal complaint states Overocker confronted a road construction crew on the job in an Otsego neighborhood, walking over to their truck and “swearing and scream(ing)” at them for parking in a “no parking” zone.

One of the workers, who were all in their truck during a break, attempted to explain to Overocker why they were parked in the area, and eventually asked Overocker to leave the construction area. The worker told Wright County Sheriff’s deputies that, when threatened, he told him there were 10 workeers on the scene. Overocker responded by swearing at the crew, shouting “I have a gun!” and then drawing his firearm.

The complaint states that witnesses told investigators they were “100 percent sure” Overocker drew a gun. Overocker denied that assessment, but did tell investigators he did confront the construction crew.

The resident, who is still on the ballot for one of the two open seats on Otsego City Council, awaits sentencing on October 22. To date, he has not filled out information with his candidate profile on any election websites.

The guideline for third degree gross misdemeanor harassment is up to 364 days in jail and up to $3,000 in fines.