Update: Two Men Identified in Sunday’s Buffalo Plane Crash

Update – Monday, September 28, 2026

One person has died as a result of Sunday’s plane crash at the Buffalo, Minnesota airport. Today’s update from Buffalo Police states that at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 27, 2026, Buffalo Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of an aircraft crash at the Buffalo Municipal Airport, 1309 County Road 134. There were two adult male occupants in the aircraft. The Buffalo Police Department is releasing the identities of those involved: Mikael Rovala, 39, of Kalispell, Montana, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Aaron Johnson, 40, of Gillette, Wyoming, was transported from the scene in critical condition. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash. Media inquiries regarding the investigation should be directed to the NTSB at Mediarelations@ntsb.gov or the FAA at pressoffice@faa.gov.

The Buffalo Municipal Airport remains closed while the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL STORY

Witnesses told Buffalo Police they saw a plane crash on the south side of the airfield, or just east of the Buffalo Menard’s store, shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27. Two people were aboard the PiperA18 replica craft, which witnesses confirmed crash during a takeoff attempt from the airport.

First responders from Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire Department rushed to the scene. The mangled craft was covered with a tarp shortly after 6 p.m., and the scene was cordoned off. Reporters were kept behind a fence near the parking lot of the Menard’s store.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation into the accident. Neither of the two people on board, according to flight logs, were named at the time of this posting. A representative said Sunday the wreckage would be documented on scene, then moved to a secure facility for any further investigation.