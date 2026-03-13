Winter Storm Warning Issues for Wright County, Twin Cities

We here at North Wright County Today hope you haven’t put those snowblowers away, just yet.

We’d understand if you had. A couple of 60 degree days, sandwiched by sun and 50 degree days, will bring about that false sense of security.

But, most of us know Mother Nature always saves one, cruel punch for March. Or, in this case, maybe two or three.

After damaging winds roared through the area Friday morning, all eyes are now focused on Saturday and Sunday’s snowfall and, yes, more high winds.

In short – it could be the most snowfall to hit the Twin Cities since the famous Metrodome Collapse of 2010. While that doesn’t touch the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 – this one might?

Some areas, the Twin Cities National Weather Service is reporting, could see that 18-20 inches of snowfall in 24 hours mark. That would match, at least, the heavy parts of the 24-hour snowfall in 1991. The 28 inches total – the record of 1991 – is probably safe.

Here’s the rundown:

Snow will begin to fall Saturday in the area, with a line running from St. Cloud east to Forest Lake on south. Snowfall below that gradient will, most likely, hit double-digits. One lucky band is looking to drop 18-20 inches – though that may be for our friends down by Hastings and into Wisconsin.

Closer to home, expect snowfall above 6 inches to be a near certainty. Wright County has a better than 50/50 chance at a foot or more of snow, according to the NWS.

And then, Sunday, the winds will blow, making travel “nearly impossible.” So stock up on those supplies Friday night and/or Saturday before 6 p.m.

WINTER STORM WARNING

Issued By Minneapolis – MN, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area Sherburne, Stearns, Wright, Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Washington Counties

Description …WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM SATURDAY TO 7 AM CDT MONDAY… WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. WHERE…Sherburne, Stearns, Wright, Anoka, Carver, Hennepin, Ramsey, and Washington Counties. WHEN…From 7 PM Saturday to 7 AM CDT Monday. IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511mn.org for road conditions.