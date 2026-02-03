Caucus Tuesday Arrives: Senate District 30 to Host Meetings in Otsego, St. Michael

Mid-term elections are still months away, but the political process in Minnesota starts this evening with caucuses at 7 p.m.

Senate District 30 Democrat-Farm-Labor (DFL) party affiliates will meet tonight at Prairie View Middle School (located at 8300 McIver Avenue) at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, Republican party members and affiliates will meet up at STMA Middle School East (4862 Naber Avenue NE) in St. Michael.

The top-ticket items will be, of course, the race for Minnesota governor. For the first time since 2018, the race for the state’s leadership is wide open, as Gov. Tim Walz decided to – after initially claiming he would run – step away after 2026.

Frontrunners include current US Sen. Amy Klobuchar for the DFL, and 2022 Republican nominee Dr. Scott Jensen. Kendall Qualls, “My Pillow” founder Mike Lindell and 2025 House Speaker Lisa Demuth are all in the field for the Republicans, as well.

The entire Minnesota State Legislature is up for election in 2026, as well. Sen. Eric Lucero, Republican, is on the ballot again, announcing in late 2025 he would be seeking another term. DFLers will use the caucus system to begin identifying the field for the state legislature in this area.

The road to the US Senate will also begin. Sen. Tina Smith has announced she is retiring from public service, opening one of the two seats in that chamber. (Klobuchar would retain hers even if she lost the race for Governor. She would resign if she were to win). DFL frontrunners include current Rep. Angie Craig (who represents southern Minnesota in the US House) and current Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. Flanagan currently polls ahead of Craig in most early polls.

Caucus procedure, location information and more can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.