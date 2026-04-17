Nearly 2,000 without Power as Storms Hit Wright County

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before.

Power is out for nearly 2,000 customers in the Albertville and Otsego area after an afternoon storm dropped heavy rain on the area around 1:10 p.m. Friday, April 17.

Winds over 20 mph are ushering in a weekend cold front as temperatures have dropped more than 20 degrees in the area, some gusts have clocked in at over 30 mph Friday afternoon.

Xcel has reported the outage, and is aiming to have power restored before 4 p.m. at this time. Most of the severe weather has passed the NWCT area, but a line of storms is now running from Duluth down through Rochester, Des Moines and even Topeka, Kansas as the front makes its way across the Midwest.