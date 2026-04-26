BREAKING: Wright County Highway 137 Closure Begins Thursday, April 30, 2026

Construction crews are getting set for Year 2 of reconstruction and rebuilds on Wright County 137, with a major road closure coming up this week on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

This will start the first of two phases for the 2026 construction season, and the second of three phases overall for the project. Two roundabouts on McIver Avenue – one at 137 and the other at the future northeast entrance of the Costco Superstore, were built in 2025.

This year, road work will kick off with CR 137, as it will be constructed from the eastern ramp to east of Lymon Avenue. County 137 will be closed to through traffic. A detour will be signed routing traffic to County Highway 19 to County Highway 38 to MacIver Avenue.

In the meantime, both the Aldi grocery story and Mr. Car Wash location on 60th Street will be constructed to the east of the St. Albert Cemetery. Roadways, a roundabout and parking lots will kick off the project with footings and structure to come later this summer.

The map can be found at the bottom of this article.

Phase 2 for 2026 will include reconstruction of the Interstate 94 ramps at Wright County 137/County 37, including roundabouts and lane additions.