Highway 25 Closed Between Monticello and Buffalo as Yearlong Construction Project Begins

After years of discussion and planning, one of the biggest State Highway projects in Wright County is finally underway. Construction crews and the Minnesota Department of Transportation have closed Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo – as of April 21 – as a full season of reconstruction and redesign of one of the county’s main thoroughfares gets underway.

Here’s a timeline of the project:

Mid-April through July: Update, repair infrastructure and construct new access

Includes: underground drainage pipes, roundabouts, turn-lanes, intersection lighting, guardrails, access approaches

Hwy 25 detour Monticello to Buffalo (PNG): Road closed Cameron Ave. NE (Co. Rd. 131) to John Ause Memorial Dr. to complete roadwork. Detour via Cameron Ave. NE (Co. Rd. 131), Co. Rd. 37 NE, Co. Rd. 12 and Hwy 55 Buffalo. Google map

Road closed Cameron Ave. NE (Co. Rd. 131) to John Ause Memorial Dr. to complete roadwork. Detour via Cameron Ave. NE (Co. Rd. 131), Co. Rd. 37 NE, Co. Rd. 12 and Hwy 55 Buffalo. Google map Local access : Hwy 25 will be maintained to those who live, work or visit those within the closed work zone; however, hard closures will be necessary at times to work under the road. Enter/exit nearest your destination, use alternate entrances or side streets. Watch for access changes at these locations: Wright Co. Rd. 37 at Hwy 25 to construct a roundabout. Google map Catlin St. at Hwy 25 to construct a roundabout. Hospital/ER access in Buffalo: Will be open and maintained at all times using side streets from Hwy 55 or Hwy 25, follow blue colored H hospital signs. Contractor will communicate directly with emergency services on any updates

: Hwy 25 will be maintained to those who live, work or visit those within the closed work zone; however, hard closures will be necessary at times to work under the road. Enter/exit nearest your destination, use alternate entrances or side streets.

July through Fall 2026: Reconstruct the road surface

Includes: complete roundabouts and access work, revitalize the road surface, pave shoulders, establish turf,

Hwy 25 detour Monticello to Buffalo: Road closed between 85th St. NE (Co. Rd. 106) and 35th St. NE (Co. Rd. 83) to complete roadwork. Detour via School Blvd. in Monticello, Edmonson Ave. NE (Co. Rd. 131), Co. Rd. 37, Co. Rd. 12 and Hwy 55 back to Hwy 25 in Buffalo. Google map

Road closed between 85th St. NE (Co. Rd. 106) and 35th St. NE (Co. Rd. 83) to complete roadwork. Detour via School Blvd. in Monticello, Edmonson Ave. NE (Co. Rd. 131), Co. Rd. 37, Co. Rd. 12 and Hwy 55 back to Hwy 25 in Buffalo. Google map Local access: Hwy 25 will be maintained to those who live, work or visit those within the closed work zone; however, hard closures will be necessary at times to work under the road. Enter/exit nearest your destination, use alternate entrances or side streets. Wright Co. Rd. 113 at Hwy 25 to construct a roundabout. (Led by Wright County – begins in July) For road surface work (stabilized full depth reclamation) expect alternate one-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car. For access changes, follow road signs and enter/exit nearest your destination.

Hwy 25 will be maintained to those who live, work or visit those within the closed work zone; however, hard closures will be necessary at times to work under the road. Enter/exit nearest your destination, use alternate entrances or side streets.

Late Fall 2026: Wrap up work

Periodic lane or shoulder closures on area roads as crews complete project

Valley Paving is the prime contractor for the project, which will cost the State around $11.4 million.