Breaking: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Steps Back from Re-Election Campaign

After initially announcing a run for a third term as Governor of Minnesota, DFLer Tim Walz – who was a nominee for Vice President in 2024 – is bowing out.

Walz made the announcement Monday, January 5, 2026 prior to a press conference set for 11 a.m. that same day. News of his decision to step out of the race began circulating amid sources with knowledge of the situation Sunday, January 4, including Blois Olson, a political advisor and lobbyist who also appears on WCCO radio.

Walz said in a statement that outside sources were turning Minnesota into a “colder, meaner” place.

“Ultimately, they want to take away much of what makes Minnesota the best place in America to raise a family,” he said.

He added that he will “focus on the work” throughout his final year as Governor.

It’s unknown, at this time, who will take his place. In past interviews, current Secretary of State Steve Simon, a fellow DFLer, has not ruled out a run for the state’s highest office. Andy Luger, who has never held statewide office but has been the state’s US Attorney, has also expressed interest.

Sources close to now Sen. Amy Klobuchar, by far the state’s most beloved political figure over the last three decades, say she is considering moving her focus from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul and entering the race.

According to the Associated Press, around a dozen Minnesota Republicans are already in the race. They include MyPillow founder and chief executive Mike Lindell, a longtime supporter of President Donald Trump. They also include Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, of Cold Spring; Dr. Scott Jensen, a former state senator from Chaska who was the party’s 2022 candidate; state Rep. Kristin Robbins, of Maple Grove; defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor Chris Madel; former executive Kendall Qualls; and former Minnesota GOP Chair David Hann.