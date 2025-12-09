Another Winter System to Hit Wright County, Cold Blast on Tap this Weekend

If you’re sick of the dustings and sprinklings of snowfall that have been happening since Thanksgiving week, you’re in luck tonight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for all of Wright County and most of the Twin Cities metro area. But head just north to Sherburne or Milaca County and it’s a Winter Storm Warning, as snow takes aim at almost all points north and east of the community.

It’s not just you – either. It truly has been “snowing almost every day.” In fact, the Twin Cities have seen measurable snowfall at the airport every day since the Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving save for two days. And one of those days that didn’t show snow at MSP did, in fact, see flurries fall in the NWCT area (last Sunday).

The culprit – if you haven’t been paying attention – is a cavalcade of clipper systems. Arctic air continues to come down from Canada (a la that wildfire smoke) and carries enough cold that when it meets the moist air over Minnesota – you get some snow. And some north winds, of which we have also had plenty.

And while we look to be dry across the area from Friday morning through early next week – there is a catch. The high temperature for both Saturday and Sunday is 1 degree above zero. Winds up 15 mph will drive that “feels like” temperature to 20 below zero on both days.

Here’s the outlook for this storm system Wednesday to Thursday: