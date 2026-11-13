STMA Schools Hires Bullard as Superintendent-in-Waiting

With an eye on the future and a want for some Minnesota-grown leadership, the St. Michael-Albertville School Board announced it will hire Paynesville School District Superintendent Janell Bullard as its current Assistant Superintendent of Schools and, effectively, Superintendent-in-Waiting, as she will take over for the retiring Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault in 2028-2029.

Bullard, who was identified from a field of applicants as one of two finalists – joining Minda Anderson, Assistant Superintendent of Big Lake Public Schools. The board chose to go with Bullard, who will join the staff in July of next year full time.

Overall, STMA has had incredibly steady leadership in a time of movement for district leaders around the state. Since 2001, just Marcia Ziegler, Jim Behle and Foucault have held the top spot in the district, with Behel serving from Ziegler’s retirement in summer 2010 to 2016, and Foucault running the district from 2016 to present.

STMA School District released this statement on the hiring, naming Bullard as its next leader:

STMA is pleased to announce that the school board unanimously voted on October 26, 2026, to offer Ms. Janell Bullard the Assistant Superintendent/Superintendent position. Ms. Bullard accepted the offer, and the school board is currently finalizing contract negotiations, with plans to take action at its November 16 meeting.

Ms. Bullard brings extensive educational leadership experience to STMA. She has served as Superintendent of Paynesville Area Schools since July 2021. Previously, she served as Executive Director of the Meeker and Wright Special Education Cooperative from 2013 to 2021 and as Assistant Director of Special Education with the SWWC Service Cooperative, serving Willmar Public Schools.

Ms. Bullard is a student-centered leader who believes in making decisions in the best interests of all learners while actively engaging staff, families, and the community. Her leadership emphasizes listening, building trust, fostering strong relationships, and creating an environment where students and staff can thrive.

As part of STMA’s intentional superintendent succession plan, Ms. Bullard will begin serving as Assistant Superintendent on July 1, 2027. She will work alongside current Superintendent Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault during the 2027–2028 school year to ensure a seamless leadership transition before assuming the role of Superintendent on July 1, 2028.

STMA looks forward to welcoming Ms. Bullard and continuing its commitment to providing an exceptional educational experience for every student.