Circle K Brand Takes over Holiday Locations Throughout Wright County

Circle K, the global convenience store chain, today announced that Holiday locations across Wright County will begin transitioning to the Circle K brand, introducing a new name and look to stores that have long served residents and visitors across the region. As the transition rolls out, customers can look forward to new savings opportunities through Circle K’s Inner Circle rewards program, expanded food and beverage options, and the convenience Circle K is known for nationwide.

The Buffalo , Rockford and St. Michael locations were rebranded mid-September

The Delano location at 31 Babcock Blvd W., Monticello and Otsego locations will be rebranded in upcoming months

The Annandale and Waverly locations have completed rebranding

Elk River stores have also completed rebranding

The transition is part of Circle K’s broader effort to bring its stores under one recognized brand, while delivering the same convenience and savings to local communities.

“We are excited to introduce the Circle K brand to the residents of Wright County while building on the strong foundation these Holiday locations have established in the community,” said Joannie Almjeld, VP of Operations, Circle K Northern Tier Business Unit. “The Wright County community and the Holiday brand are synonymous with family, and Circle K will continue to honor that with friendly service and a commitment to making your days easier.”

Alimentation Couche-Tard (“Couche-Tard”), which is Circle K’s parent company, acquired Holiday in 2017 and has continued operating the brand across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.

The rebranding process will occur in phases and will include updated exterior signage, fuel canopies, interior graphics, and other store features. Guests may have already noticed the Circle K brand inside the store, with the Guy Fieri Flavortown Menu, Polar Pops and Grab-and-Go Fresh Cases. Stores will remain open during the transition process.

Holiday customers can be assured their fuel discount programs with Cub, Coborn’s, Luther Automotive, Menards, etc. remain active. The Holiday Rewards program has ended with the launch of Circle K’s Inner Circle rewards program.

“Our Inner Circle rewards program is built around one simple idea: every visit counts,” said Rick Rasor, Vice President of Loyalty & Digital Experience at Circle K. “Members can unlock fuel savings of up to $1 per gallon just by stopping in for the things they already need, such as coffee and snacks or a fill-up. It’s fast and free to join. To celebrate this new experience, fully registered Inner Circle members can enjoy a 5-cent fuel discount valid with every qualifying fill-up from now until October 31, 2026.”

Wright County is an important market for Circle K, the company said. As Holiday locations transition to Circle K, the stores will continue providing the convenient stops and everyday value customers count on, while creating more opportunities to experience what Circle K has to offer.

Customers can stay up to date on Circle K’s latest deals, rewards and ways to give back at circlek.com and by downloading the Circle K app. Follow Circle K on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. For more information on Inner Circle visit circlek.com/inner-circle.