What’s Old is New Again at Albertville Premium Outlets as Stores See a Reprise

Hearing about the new arrivals at the Albertville Premium Outlet Mall set for this fall and winter might give someone a big case of deja vu.

As Yogi Berra once said – “all over again.”

Names like Toys ‘R’ Us, Abercrombie and others are making their way back to the Albertville mall, according to mall sources, with many opening in time for the holiday shopping season.

Other familiar faces included Ann Taylor and Vera Bradly.

Peggy Van Alyne, GM of the Albertville Premium Outlets for owner Simon Properties, said the new tenants are indicative of the mall’s commitment to a “diverse mix of brands and offerings” at the mall.

Ann Taylor Factory and Vera Bradley Outlet are scheduled to open before the end of 2026. Toys ‘R’ Us and Abercrombie and Fitch – the 1990s giant – are both back in the fold already.

Other stores have shuffled, with LOFT by Ann Taylor moving close to the new Ulta location in the mall, and a perfume/cologne shop also joining the mall’s west side.