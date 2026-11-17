Voters Turn Back ISD 728 Referendum, District Will Look for Answers

Voters did not approve ISD 728’s bond referendum to address enrollment growth, security improvements, and space needs for Setting IV special education and Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs. The proposal included a new high school in Otsego, a new early childhood through eighth-grade school in eastern Otsego, and improvements to existing district facilities.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, November 4, unofficial results showed 16,807 yes votes and 20,919 no votes, or approximately 45% in favor and 55% opposed, with two small precincts yet to report. The measure required a majority to pass.

“While this outcome is disappointing, we respect the decision of our voters and appreciate everyone who took the time to learn about the proposal and participate in the process,” said ISD 728 Superintendent Dr. Andy Almos. “I remain proud of our district and optimistic about our future. We have outstanding students, dedicated employees, and communities that care deeply about our schools.”

The needs identified through the referendum planning process remain. Enrollment growth and crowded schools continue to create challenges, along with the need for security improvements and appropriate spaces to serve students with a wide range of learning needs.

“The challenges that brought us to this referendum are not going away,” Almos said. “We will need to regroup, review our options, and work together to find a path forward. That will include honest conversations about the decisions and tradeoffs ahead, with our students and their needs at the center of those discussions.”

More information about the referendum and the needs identified through the planning process is available at www.isd728.org/728Strong.