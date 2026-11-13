Wisconsin Woman Critically Injured after Collision with St. Michael Teen

A two-vehicle crash on newly reconstructed Highway 25 near Buffalo around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10 has sent one woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle was a St. Michael teenager.

According to Minnesota State Patrol reports, Ariella Olson, 25 of Menomonie, Wisconsin was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis after the crash. Reports state Olson was driving her 2012 Ford Escape southbound on the highway when she collided with a 17-year-old St. Michael girl driving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring sedan headed northbound on 25 near the intersection of Wright County Highway 131 (Cameron Boulevard) south of Monticello.

Olson suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The St. Michael girl was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Both women were wearing seatbelts and airbags in the vehicles deployed. Road conditions were dry at the time, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the State Patrol. Wright County deputies, Monticello Fire Department and Allina Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the site.