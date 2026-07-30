Mikes Make Their Way Back to American Legion Baseball Tournament

St. Michael’s American Legion squad – the St. Michael Mikes – made it another successful summer season with a huge rally in the state qualifiers and earned the program another trip to the Minnesota American Legion State Tournament. The tourney starts today (July 30) and runs throughout the weekend in historic New Ulm.

The Mikes ticked off two wins in opening Substate 8 play, but stumbled against Champlin Park in Game 3. Coming through the elimination bracket, St. Michael topped Totino-Grace in dramatic fashion to make their way into the championship double-header, with the Mikes needing to win both games.

They simply dominated, topping Park 5-1 and then 8-1 to make it to the state tournament.

Fans can watch the Mike’s – who have captured the state championship in multiple seasons – compete in New Ulm at the 2026 Minnesota American Legion State Tournament… visit https://www.newulmlegionbaseball.org/ to check out all of the state tournament match-ups.

St. Michael will play twice Thursday – taking on St. Louis Park at 3 p.m. and then the host team – New Ulm – in a twilight game at 6 p.m.