Black Bear Spotted Northwest of St. Michael’s Foster Lake Area

The City of St. Michael has issued an advisory to residents after a black bear was spotted in the community this week.

Neighbors report the bear wandering northwest of Foster Lake, or east of Fox Hollow Golf Course, near Needham Avenue Northeast and 55th Street Northeast, as well as Nelmark Avenue and 60th Street areas.

One poster spotted the big bear on their “Ring” Camera:

The City of St. Michael issued the following advisory:

A bear has recently been spotted in our community. While bear sightings are uncommon, they can occur as bears travel in search of food. The best way to keep both people and bears safe is to avoid attracting them.

Here are a few simple steps you can take:

Secure garbage and recycling containers until the morning of pickup. Clean outdoor grills after each use. Bring bird feeders indoors if bears have been seen nearby. Pick up fallen fruit from trees and remove other food sources. Feed pets indoors and store pet food inside. Keep garage doors and ground-level windows closed when possible.

If you encounter a bear: • Stay calm and keep your distance. • Never approach or feed a bear. • Slowly back away while facing the bear. • Keep pets leashed and under control. • Call 911 immediately if a bear is acting aggressively or poses an immediate threat.

By removing food sources and giving bears plenty of space, we can help keep our community safe while allowing wildlife to move through the area naturally.