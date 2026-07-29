Early Voting Now Available Across Wright County for August Primary

Lisa Demuth or Mike Lindell? Angie Craig or Peggy Flanagan? Mike Foley or Tom Emmer?

Important races will be decided before the November general election, and you can get in on the action early by voting at locations around Wright County.

Reminder – Minnesota is an OPEN PRIMARY – so voters ask for a party ballot (Republican or Democrat) and can only vote on THAT party ballot. For example, a Republican asking for and receiving a Republican ballot would not be able to vote in the Minnesota DFL Senate Primary, featuring the aforementioned Flanagan and Craig.

Early, in-person voting for the Minnesota Open Primary began Friday, July 24. For many, that means this week is the first opportunity to cast their ballot in person (thanks for Friday get-away days and several city/local offices that are closed on Friday over the summer months). In-person voting will take place through Monday, August 10.

Here’s a look at where to vote. NOTE – many of these locations are for RESIDENTS ONLY. So, for example, Albertville residents may not pop into St. Michael and cast their ballot.

Click the link for more info: