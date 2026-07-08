The Man Behind the Produce Stands: Jerry Untiedt, 77, Dies

The man behind the name synonymous with produce all over Wright County, Jerry Unteidt, died Monday, July 6 surrounded by family and friends. Jerry was 77.

St. Michael produce shoppers know the Unteidt name thanks to a stand that’s been in the mall of the Colonial Mall parking lot for, literally, decades on the south side of Highway 241/Main Avenue. First manned by family, it’s been a summer job for kids young and old over the years, as the stand has expanded from one gazebo to two, selling everything from Jerry’s best sweetcorn to melons and tomatoes.

Over the decades, Jerry and his wife, Susan, created a produce and flower empire, of sorts, in the Twin Cities west metro. Introduced to farming by family in southern Minnesota, Jerry (from Waverly) moved closer to the Twin Cities and started growing produce while working in the lumber industry (hence the wood stands). The venture grew, with Jerry eventually getting to distribute at Cub Foods stores around the West Metro of the Twin Cities, as well as at food stands all over Wright County, Carver County and into the suburbs.

Now, the family works full time on farms and greenhouse locations all over the metro, truly making a “homegrown” operation one of the largest success stories in the Twin Cities. Beyond stands and grocery stores, Untiedt’s also participates in Farmers’ Markets around the Twin Cities, and distributes produce via co-ops in several suburbs.

In addition, Jerry has served on the board of Minnesota Grown, the board of the Minnesota Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, and has worked on agricultural legislative issues both at the state and federal levels.

Visitation for Jerry Unteidt is set from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 13 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Howard Lake. A memorial service will be held the following night, Tuesday, at 5 p.m. at the church. The family will host a private inurnment at Kreider Cemetery in Montrose.