Otsego Costco Warehouse Plans Opening for Friday, August 14, 2026

Costco, the retail superpower based in Issaquah, Washington that will sell customers everything from Kirkland brand golf balls to fresh cheese to new tires, is set to open its newest 164,000 square-foot store right of Interstate 94 near the intersection of County Road 137 and McIver Avenue Northeast in less than seven weeks.

The company lists a Grand Opening date for the state’s newest store for August 14, 2026. That’s about 19 months after a preliminary development plan was submitted, officially, to the City of Otsego at its Organizational Meeting (first meeting of the year) on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Costco explored several sites in the northwest metro, according to media outlets, now that construction projects are completed in Interstate 94 from Albertville down to Maple Grove and the Fish Lake Interchange of 94/494/694. Traffic improvements have been made on the northeast side of the freeway, which is Otsego land from McIver Avenue to the Cielo Car Wash and Detailing and Stone Countertop property (which is in Albertville). Emma Krumbee’s/Shell Gas Station and the new Just For Kix (formerly Villas restaurant) sit on the other side of County 137, locally designated as 60th Street.

Roundabouts are currently under construction for traffic at the County 37/60th Street intersection with 94 and the road leading back to the countertop store which is used by some who live in the southern end of Towne Lakes development. Another roundabout would be placed at McIver Avenue Northeast intersection. Traffic would enter into the Costco parking lots – which would have more than 390 spots as proposed – by using McIver.

It’s unclear if the road projects – including a new entrance ramp to eastbound Interstate 94 – will be completed by the time the store launches in August. The site is reachable from the north by taking County 19 to 70th Street and then heading southeast on McIver. Wright County states the project should be open – but timing will be dependent on weather and other factors.