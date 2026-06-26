Early Voting Begins for Minnesota Primary Races

Mike Lindell, Kendall Qualls or Lisa Demuth? Angie Craig or Peggy Flanagan?

Democrats and Republicans – and lower party members – can fill out an early ballot beginning today, Friday, June 26 for the 2026 Minnesota State Primary Election.

Here’s the rundown from Wright County:

Absentee Voting for 2026 State Primary Election Begins Friday, June 26

Eligible Wright County voters will be able to cast their ballots for the 2026 State Primary Election starting Friday, June 26. The 46-day absentee window for the primary election lasts until Monday, August 10. Voters may request an absentee ballot by contacting Wright County Elections directly or by completing the online request form found at www.mnvotes.gov. Voters are also able to visit the Wright County Government Center where they can cast an in-person absentee ballot. Please visit the Wright County Elections on the first floor of the Wright County Government Center to cast your in-person absentee ballot. The Government Center is open to serve voters from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

How to Request a Ballot

The easiest way to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail is to visit the Secretary of State’s online absentee ballot application page.

You may also download a paper copy of the application and email the completed form to elections@wrightcountymn.gov or mail completed paper application to the address below:

Finance and Taxpayer Services – Elections, 3650 Braddock Avenue NE suite 1400, Buffalo, MN 55313.

If you received a ballot in the mail but you would like to deliver it in-person to the Wright County Government Center, you may do so. You may also deliver up to three ballots from other Wright County voters to Wright County Elections. If you deliver ballots for other voters, please bring a picture ID with you because your information will need to be recorded per Minnesota Statutes. If you are registered to vote in St. Michael, please visit the St. Michael City Hall to cast an in-person absentee ballot.

Additional In-Person Voting Hours

In addition to normal business hours, Wright County Elections will be open to in-person absentee voters on the following weekend days, as well as being open later on select weekday dates: Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Monday, Aug. 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Avoid Common Mistakes

Avoid the common mistakes listed below to ensure that your ballot is accepted and counted.

Don’t leave the witness section blank or incomplete. Witness signatures were not required in 2020 because of the pandemic. All absentee ballots for the 2026 election must be witnessed by an eligible Minnesota Voter or certified notary.

by an eligible Minnesota Voter or certified notary. Read the instructions provided – particularly for partisan and nonpartisan primary races. Statewide races require a single-party ballot. Local, nonpartisan primaries (such as Wright County Sheriff) do not.

Use a blue or black ink pen to mark your ballot.

Use the same ID number (driver’s license or state ID or the last 4 digits of your Social Security number) on your signature envelope that you used on your application. It’s a good idea to put down both numbers in both places.

Remember to sign the white signature envelope.

Drop Boxes

There are no absentee ballot drop boxes located within Wright County. Voters are reminded not to place their completed ballots into county or municipal drop boxes meant for other services. Ballots found in those drop boxes will not be counted, and you will be required to complete another ballot. If you have questions about drop boxes, please contact Wright County Elections.