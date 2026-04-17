Community Rallies for Two Men Involved in Albertville Crash

A Wednesday, April 15 crash has two area men fighting to recovering from serious injuries after they collided in their vehicles head-on around 6:15 p.m.

According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and witness reports, Tyler Brown, 20 of Otsego was driving westbound on Jason Avenue (Wright County Highway 18) in his 2008 Ford Fusion when he collided with 17-year-old Owen Haugo of St. Michael, who was headed eastbound in his 2005 Audi coupe.

The impact of the collision sent both men off the roadway. Brown had to be extricated from his vehicle via the ‘jaws of life’ and was transported by ambulance to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale. Haugo was ejected from his car and was airlifted via LifeLink to Hennepin County Medical Center.

According to reports and witness statements, Haugo has suffered a brain injury as well as a broken pelvis. He is in intensive care at HCMC, where he faces a long road to recovery.

A GoFundMe for the STMA junior can be found here.

Brown, meanwhile, also suffered broken bones in the accident, as well as a concussion. He was, at last report, also being monitored by North Memorial staff for any traumatic brain injury (TBI) effects.

A GoFundMe for the Otsego man can be found here, as well.