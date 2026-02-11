Greenwaldt Family Seeks Help for Knights Football, Basketball Legend

On the field, Jackson Greenwaldt was a leader – helping St. Michael-Albertville football reach heights it hadn’t seen in Class 5A. He took STMA to the state semifinals, and set the stage for the 2015 team – a season after his senior year – to win it all in the fall.

On the court, Greenwaldt’s legendary mark still stands – he is the team leader in points and one of the top 3-point shooters (percentage made) in program history.

Since graduating college, Jackson met the love of his wife, Lydia. The two have become accustomed to travel life. They left their home of St. Paul and traveled much of 2024 (after getting married the prior year) and recently headed to Thailand.

It’s there were things took a turn.

According to Jackson’s parents:

“Before they left the U.S., they purchased international travelers health insurance. Thailand is known for its “medical tourism” and they both had physicals when they arrived in Bangkok.

Jackson had some swollen lymph nodes, so tests were done, along with a biopsy. He was diagnosed with thyroid cancer on January 17th. A treatment plan was created, and on February 1st he had surgery to remove his thyroid as well as numerous lymph nodes. The medical team, and the care he’s received, has been nothing short of amazing. We are so grateful! Although he has more treatments ahead, we are very optimistic that he will have a full recovery.

Unfortunately, the insurance company decided (the day before his surgery) that Jackson’s swollen lymph nodes were a preexisting condition. They declined to pay for his surgery or treatment and canceled his policy.

Jackson and Lydia are very strong, hard working, self-sufficient individuals. They do not want to ask for help. However, Rick and I have no problem taking on that challenge for them! Many people have already asked how they can help, and this seems like a logical next step. All donations will be used to help pay for his surgery, recovery and treatments.

Thank you so much for your kindness and support as we help Jackson and Lydia navigate this difficult and unexpected medical situation. Our whole family truly appreciates your kind words, thoughts, prayers and generosity! Feel free to share this with others who may know Jack and Lyd as well.”

Let’s lend a hand, if we can!