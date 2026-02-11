Greenwaldt Family Seeks Help for Knights Football, Basketball Legend

On the field, Jackson Greenwaldt was a leader – helping St. Michael-Albertville football reach heights it hadn’t seen in Class 5A. He took STMA to the state semifinals, and set the stage for the 2015 team – a season after his senior year – to win it all in the fall.
On the court, Greenwaldt’s legendary mark still stands – he is the team leader in points and one of the top 3-point shooters (percentage made) in program history.
Since graduating college, Jackson met the love of his wife, Lydia. The two have become accustomed to travel life. They left their home of St. Paul and traveled much of 2024 (after getting married the prior year) and recently headed to Thailand.
It’s there were things took a turn.
According to Jackson’s parents:
Let’s lend a hand, if we can!
