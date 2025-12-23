The Annual NORAD Tracker: Santa Claus is Comin’ to Wright County, Minnesota and Beyond

As is our Holiday Tradition and North Wright County Today, we’re ready to help you track the “Jolly Old Elf” himself, Santa Claus, as he makes his journey around the world.

Check the map and the route right here throughout the day, Wednesday, December 24, as Santa starts out in the Far East and in New Zealand, as well as the Pacific Islands, and then makes his way toward the continents of Australia, Asia, Africa and Europe before finally making his way to the Americas on Wednesday evening.

What will the weather be like? Will he be able to make it everywhere in time? Follow along here for all of the “action!”