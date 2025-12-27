BREAKING: Blizzard Warning in Effect as Late December Storm Forecast for Wright County

After dense fog has layered the area for much of the holiday season, Winter is returning with a bit of a vengeance on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, according to the National Weather Service of the Twin Cities.

The Chanhassen office is predicting anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow for Wright and Hennepin County, with high winds expected to roar in late Sunday and into Monday as a “clipper system” drops down from Canada.

That’s got the NWS calling for Blizzard Warnings across much of the central and western parts of Minnesota, with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the rest of the area. Heavy snow – possibly more than a foot – is predicted for western Wisconsin thanks to this system.

Here’s the rundown from the National Weather Service: