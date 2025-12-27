North Wright County Today

BREAKING: Blizzard Warning in Effect as Late December Storm Forecast for Wright County

Nearly all of Minnesota will see at least some snow thanks to a massive system taking aim for Sunday, December 28.

After dense fog has layered the area for much of the holiday season, Winter is returning with a bit of a vengeance on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, according to the National Weather Service of the Twin Cities.

The Chanhassen office is predicting anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of snow for Wright and Hennepin County, with high winds expected to roar in late Sunday and into Monday as a “clipper system” drops down from Canada.

That’s got the NWS calling for Blizzard Warnings across much of the central and western parts of Minnesota, with Winter Storm Warnings in effect for the rest of the area. Heavy snow – possibly more than a foot – is predicted for western Wisconsin thanks to this system.

Here’s the rundown from the National Weather Service:

Blizzard Warning

From Sun 9:00 am until Mon 6:00 am CST

Action Recommended

Make preparations per the instructions

Issued By

Minneapolis – MN, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Portions of central, east central, south central, and west central Minnesota

Description

…BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 6 AM CST MONDAY… WHAT…Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. WHERE…Portions of central, east central, south central, and west central Minnesota. WHEN…From 9 AM Sunday to 6 AM CST Monday. IMPACTS…Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Call 5 1 1 or visit 511mn.org for road conditions.

More Information

…ACCUMULATING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS EXPECTED TO BRING BLIZZARD CONDITIONS TO PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA LATE SUNDAY MORNING AND SUNDAY NIGHT… .A developing winter storm over the Northern Plains today will become much stronger as it moves across the Upper Midwest Sunday and Sunday night. Snow will develop over western Minnesota near sunrise, with a rain/snow mix developing farther east. The rain/snow mix across eastern Minnesota and Wisconsin will quickly turn to snow as colder air moves in mid to late morning. Steady snow will continue through late Sunday night. Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are forecast across eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin, with amounts tapering off to a couple inches across far western Minnesota. In addition, strong northwest winds gusting to 45 to 55 mph are expected by Sunday afternoon, leading to blizzard conditions in open areas of central and southern Minnesota through Sunday night. A Blizzard Warning is in effect in a corridor from Alexandra and Long Prairie, south to Hutchinson and the far southwestern Twin Cities metro, to the Mankato and Albert Lea areas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the rest of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. A Winter Storm Watch continues for far western Minnesota where blizzard conditions are less certain due to lighter snow accumulations.

Radar

Now
