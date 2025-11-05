Wright County Schools, Including STMA, Pass Referenda with Flying Colors

For Dr. Ann-Marie Foucault, the saying “the third time’s the charm” has never rang more true. After failing to see her district push a local levy referendum across the finish line two times in the last five years, she was able to watch as more than 59 percent of votes cast approved the establishment of a local operating levy.

“I’m just thrilled for our students and our staff,” she said Wednesday after Tuesday’s unofficial numbers came through. “This community decision is really a reflection of our community’s commitment to the success of our children,staff and the future of our schools. Really it’s a legacy that will benefit our community for generations.”

More than 6,000 residents cast a ballot – a record for a local school election. Unofficially – Questions 1 passed with a count of 3,662 yes to 2,542 no. Question 2 – a $21 million bond issue that will fund a STEM Center, safety improvements and library/media center updates, also passed by a 3,510 to 2,687 count.

The bond – which is the first of its kind since District 885 added classroom spaces at the Albertville Primary School and STMA High School nearly a decade ago, will also allow for renvations, maintenance, and technology updates. In addition, it frees up the district’s long-term maintenance funding for additional projects, such as parking lot improvements and roof repairs.

“We are deeply grateful,” Foucault said. “Together, we’re building a thriving future [for STMA schools].”

There were sweeping “Vote Yes” results for schools across the state of Minnesota. With more than 30 referenda on ballots, more than 20 passed. That included districts from St. Paul to Cannon Falls and Moorhead to Mounds View.

Monticello and Rockford approved levy questions.

Rockford’s two-question passed by wide margins – increasing local tax revenue and adding a technology levy.

Approved (unofficially) are:

SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 1 (ISD #883) Approval of School District Referendum Revenue Authorization The school board of Independent School District No. 883 (Rockford Area Schools) has proposed to increase its general education revenue by $633 per pupil. The proposed referendum revenue authorization would be applicable for ten years beginning with taxes payable in 2026, and increase each year by the rate of inflation beginning with taxes payable in 2027, unless otherwise revoked or reduced as provided by law.

SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION 2 (ISD #883) Approval of Capital Project Levy Authorization for Technology The school board of Independent School District No. 883 (Rockford Area Schools) has also proposed a capital project levy authorization of 1.136% times the net tax capacity of the school district. The money raised from the capital project levy authorization will provide funds for technology to enhance safety and security, classroom and building technology, digital curriculum, technology infrastructure and network improvements, device replacement, and to pay the costs of technology related personnel and training. The proposed capital project levy authorization will raise approximately $250,000 for taxes payable in 2026, the first year it is to be levied, and would be authorized for ten years. The estimated total costs of the projects to be funded over that time period is approximately $2,500,000.

Monticello voters also voted to up their current local levy.