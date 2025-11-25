UPDATE: Snowy Wednesday on Tap for Wright County as Storm Track Slips

If you’re dipping your turkey into a pot of boiling oil – you may have to shovel off a spot.

That’s according to the latest from the National Weather Service – which has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of Minnesota, including all of Wright County.

While the storm is still expected to have its greatest impact in northern Minnesota – a line from Alexandria west to Hayward, Wisconsin and then north to the North Shore – Wright County could still see “plowable” snow amounts of 3-6 inches.

Here’s the latest Warning from NWS:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 625 AM CST Tue Nov 25 2025 ...RAIN WILL TURN TO HEAVY SNOW FROM WEST TO EAST THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT... ...SNOWFALL RATES EXCEEDING AN INCH PER HOUR AND STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS GUSTING TO 45 MPH MAY LEAD TO BLIZZARD CONDITIONS AT TIMES... .A potent storm system will move across the area today and tonight. Rain will transition snow from west to east as cold air arrives. Periods of heavy snow are expected with rates of around an inch per hour at times. The heaviest totals will be found across central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin where around 6 inches are expected. Farther south across southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin, 1 to 3 inches are expected. Winds will increase later today and tonight with gusts as high as 45 mph. Combined with the falling snow, widespread blowing snow and blizzard conditions are possible at times with visibilities 1/4 mile or less. The Winter Storm

Warning remains in effect for central and most of southern Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for far southern Minnesota and parts of west central Wisconsin. MNZ051>053-059>061-066>069-074>076-082-083-WIZ014-260030- /O.CON.KMPX.WS.W.0006.251126T0000Z-251126T1500Z/ Sherburne-Isanti-Chisago-Wright-Hennepin-Anoka-McLeod-Sibley-Carver- Scott-Brown-Nicollet-Le Sueur-Watonwan-Blue Earth-Polk- Including the cities of Shakopee, Minneapolis, Chaska, Hutchinson, Monticello, Center City, St Peter, Osceola, Chanhassen, Victoria, New Ulm, St James, Le Sueur, Mankato, Blaine, Cambridge, Gaylord, and Elk River 625 AM CST Tue Nov 25 2025 ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches across southern Minnesota, to 4 to 7 inches across central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, and south central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.