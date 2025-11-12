BREAKING: Wright County May File First-Degree Murder Charges after Man Kills Co-Worker at Cokato Business

A gruesome murder at a Cokato business in Wright County may wind up as the first First Degree Murder case in recent history in Wright County as authorities piece together a gruesome crime that took the life of a woman sometime on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

According to police reports and a criminal complaint in Wright County Court, deputies from the Wright County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Bruce Delong, 40, Watkins, Minnesota, Tuesday after the allegedly assaulted a bludgeoned a coworker to death at Advanced Press Technologies in Cokato.

The company makes tanks and other equipment for dairy farms across Wright County and throughout Minnesota.

According to the complaint:

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Thompson responded to an emergency call for an injured adult female at Advanced Process Technologies. located at 165 Swendra Boulevard in Cokato, Wright County, Minnesota. Investigation revealed the adult female was an employee of Advanced Process Technologies. The adult female was fully identified by law enforcement and will be referred to as “victim” herein.

The reporting party said the victim had major head trauma with significant blood loss. Investigation revealed the victim sustained a blow to the head. A bloody sledgehammer was observed on the floor proximate to the victim.

Deputies and emergency medical services responded and rendered medical care to the victim. Despite medical care received by the victim, the victim died because of blunt force trauma to her head and corresponding blood loss.

Deputy Thompson identified a suspect in the attack on the victim as David Bruce Delong, DOB: 2/22/1985, defendant herein. The defendant is an employee of Advanced Process Technologies. The defendant made an admission to an identified male witness, “witness 1” herein, in which the defendant said something to the effect of, “I hit her with your hammer. She is by your toolbox. She is gone.”

Responding detectives with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office reviewed surveillance video from Advanced Process Technologies. The video surveillance shows the defendant, Delong, leaving his workstation and walking to the victim’s workstation. It appears from the investigation that the defendant struck the victim with the sledgehammer when she was standing, and he additionally struck the victim multiple times with the sledgehammer after the victim fell to the ground.

In a statement to authorities, after being advised of his rights, Delong said he did not like the victim and had been planning to “kill her for some time.”

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes said in a statement Wednesday, November 12 that Delong would make his first appearance on Wednesday morning, when Second Degree Murder charges would be filed. He added that he will “evaluate the case” further for a possible charge of premeditated – or First Degree – murder, which would require a grand jury to be convened. The grand jury would then recommend whether the county would file those charges.