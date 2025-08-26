Wright County Sheriff’s Report: Assaults, DUIs on the Rise in Latest Arrests

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has released information about the following arrests over the last week. Note: These are arrests, and those named have been charged by law enforcement with a crime. The Wright County Attorney’s Office then determines if charges are filed and those accused are turned over to the court system.

August 18

David Jacob Ables, 24 of Otsego was arrested in Sherburne County on a charge of Domestic Assault and Wright County warrants for Terroristic Threats and Domestic Assault.

Hailey Marol Nourse, 29 of Savage was arrested in Washington County on a Wright County warrant for Financial Card Fraud.

Toree Rose Pool, 32 of Delano was arrested in Waverly on a charge of Driving After Cancelation.

Xeng Xiong, 35 of Minneapolis was arrested in Anoka County on a charge of Fugitive from Justice from Another State and Wright County warrants for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order and Stalking.

August 19

Harmony Lynn Brickley, 25 of St Bonifacius was arrested in Delano on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

Benjamin Roy Cloud, 35 of Bemidji was arrested in Cass County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Michael James Dalbec, 28 of Rockford was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 4th Degree Controlled Substance.

Ashley Lynn Jampsa, 26 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of 3rd Degree DWI and Criminal Vehicular Operation.

Jennifer Marie Kelly, 37 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on a Wright County warrant for Failure to appear/Contempt of Court.

Joseph Todd Smith, 29 of Litchfield was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Receiving Stolen Property.

August 20

Geraldine Lynn Casey, 23 of Bemidji was arrested in Cass County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Malcolm Tyrell Hoagland, 27 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Assault.

Austin Michael Lafleur, 23 of Mounds View was arrested in Clearwater on charges of Domestic Assault, Terroristic Threats and Criminal Damage to Property.

Roman Ray Rodriguez, 63 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on Wright County warrants for Driving After Revocation and Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

Elijah Numinous Williams, 22 of Brooklyn Park was arrested in Anoka County on two Wright County warrants for Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.

Christopher Michael Williams, 39 of Minneapolis was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Assault.

August 21

Darrel Jeron Bacon-Jackson, 29 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order.

Kane Allen Bastien, 23 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.

Dominic Marcus Clifford, 31 of Monticello was arrested in Buffalo on Wright County warrants for Domestic Assault and Theft.

Parker James Ebert, 19 of Howard Lake was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of Domestic Assault.

Brock Alexander Fanjoy, 32 of Little Falls was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Craig Eugene Hawkins, 53 of Rogers was arrested in Cokato on a charge of Driving After Cancelation.

Alijah Michelle Isle, 30 of Brainerd was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Brandi Lynn Nelson, 33 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Michael Timothy Orr, 41 of Coon Rapids was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

John Kemper Proper, 40 of Salol was arrested in Anoka County on a Wright County warrant for Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle.

Jesse James Raygor, 43 of Hutchinson was arrested in Howard Lake on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

Naomi Rae White, 45 of Duluth was arrested in St Louis County on a Wright County warrant for Giving an Officer a False Name.

August 22

Antonio Juarez Benedicto, 39 of Live Oak FL was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for Disorderly Conduct.

Rochelle Kaye Ceason, 63 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.

Scott Allen Glaesman, 55 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.

Amanda Marie Lopez, 40 of St Cloud was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for 1st Degree Controlled Substance.

David Roy Merritt, 28 of St Cloud was arrested in Stearns County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

Brad Lee Steng, 55 of St Joseph was arrested in Stearns County on two Wright County warrants for Driving After Cancelation.

Devyn James Townsend, 29 of Montrose was arrested in Waverly on a Wright County warrant for Terroristic Threats.

August 23

Jakar Lemandt Johnson, 26 of Minneapolis was arrested in Otsego on a charge of 3rd Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

Moise Madimba Mutombo, 24 of Sauk Rapids was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

Milton A Ventura Rodriguez, 39 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

August 24

Erica Lynn Behlke, 39 of Montrose was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Tanner Ryan Booker, 20 of Hanover was arrested in Hanover on charges of Domestic Assault and Interfering with Emergency Phone Calls.

Steven John Carlson, 30 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

Daniel Patrick Gideo, 59 of Princeton was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.

Nancy Anongo Olweny, 24 of St Louis Park was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Giving an Officer a False Name.

Jacob Alexander Warner, 34 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of Domestic Assault.

There were 22 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents 7 Hit and Run Accidents, and 3 Car Deer Accidents. Wright County deputies also reported arrests for 7 DWI, 5 Underage Consumption, and 127 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations this week.