Knights Dominate Podium at Section 5-3A Wrestling Tournament

Section Tournament Individual Results

107

1st Place – Landon Thoennes of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Peter Schutz of Wayzata

3rd Place – Owen Yang of Park Center

4th Place – Paul Solberg of Osseo

5th Place – Brody Dahlheimer of Rogers

6th Place – Dennis Kind of Robbinsdale Armstrong

8th Place – Gavin Muhlstein of Maple Grove

8th Place – Nolan Draxler of Hopkins

1st Landon Thoennes (St. Michael-Albertville) 34-2, So. over Peter Schutz (Wayzata) 26-7, 8th. (MD 13-1)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Peter Schutz (Wayzata) 26-7, 8th. over Owen Yang (Park Center) 26-7, Jr. (NC)

3rd Owen Yang (Park Center) 26-7, Jr. over Paul Solberg (Osseo) 28-20, Fr. (Dec 13-11)

5th Brody Dahlheimer (Rogers) 17-14, Fr. over Dennis Kind (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 24-21, Fr. (Fall 0:34)

114

1st Place – Eli Schultz of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Wyatt Koenen of Wayzata

3rd Place – Lincoln Rudek of Maple Grove

4th Place – Arlo Abrams of Hopkins

5th Place – Liam Slack of Robbinsdale Armstrong

6th Place – Trevor Leebens of Park Center

7th Place – Jacob Meyers of Rogers

1st Eli Schultz (St. Michael-Albertville) 37-2, Jr. over Wyatt Koenen (Wayzata) 36-7, So. (Dec 7-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Wyatt Koenen (Wayzata) 36-7, So. over Lincoln Rudek (Maple Grove) 21-21, Fr. (NC)

3rd Lincoln Rudek (Maple Grove) 21-21, Fr. over Arlo Abrams (Hopkins) 7-19, Fr. (Fall 0:44)

5th Liam Slack (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 9-21, 8th. over Trevor Leebens (Park Center) 1-3, 7th. (TF-1.5 6:00 (20-5))

121

1st Place – Grant Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Charles Williams of Wayzata

3rd Place – Nico vang of Park Center

4th Place – Zachary Kellogg of Rogers

5th Place – Keith Dennis of Osseo

6th Place – Ahmed Uso of Maple Grove

7th Place – Jay Cook of Hopkins

1st Grant Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) 16-3, So. over Charles Williams (Wayzata) 20-18, Fr. (MD 13-4)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Charles Williams (Wayzata) 20-18, Fr. over Nico vang (Park Center) 14-10, So. (Fall 4:43)

3rd Nico vang (Park Center) 14-10, So. over Zachary Kellogg (Rogers) 23-11, Jr. (MD 22-9)

5th Keith Dennis (Osseo) 17-6, Fr. over Ahmed Uso (Maple Grove) 5-28, Jr. (Fall 5:29)

127

1st Place – Brody Bergeron of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Zaye Vang of Park Center

3rd Place – Ezekiel Rodrigues of Wayzata

4th Place – Reese Redlinger of Maple Grove

5th Place – Ben Haddad of Rogers

6th Place – Symon Salinas of Osseo

7th Place – Isaac Nagel of Robbinsdale Armstrong

1st Brody Bergeron (St. Michael-Albertville) 22-3, So. over Zaye Vang (Park Center) 24-7, Jr. (MD 16-2)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Zaye Vang (Park Center) 24-7, Jr. over Ezekiel Rodrigues (Wayzata) 24-15, Fr. (NC)

3rd Ezekiel Rodrigues (Wayzata) 24-15, Fr. over Reese Redlinger (Maple Grove) 21-18, So. (Fall 1:14)

5th Ben Haddad (Rogers) 16-20, Jr. over Symon Salinas (Osseo) 20-23, Fr. (Fall 2:00)

133

1st Place – Lincoln Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Connor Peterson of Maple Grove

3rd Place – Michael Cohen Jr of Wayzata

4th Place – Jayden Vang of Park Center

5th Place – Ike Cook of Hopkins

6th Place – Odin Kehn of Robbinsdale Armstrong

7th Place – Moses Thor of Rogers

1st Lincoln Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) 37-5, Fr. over Connor Peterson (Maple Grove) 43-4, Jr. (Dec 11-5)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Connor Peterson (Maple Grove) 43-4, Jr. over Michael Cohen Jr (Wayzata) 15-20, Fr. (TF-1.5 3:12 (20-4))

3rd Michael Cohen Jr (Wayzata) 15-20, Fr. over Jayden Vang (Park Center) 9-9, So. (TF-1.5 4:00 (19-2))

5th Ike Cook (Hopkins) 9-19, Fr. over Odin Kehn (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 3-12, Jr. (Fall 5:27)

139

1st Place – Tanner Becker of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Ethan Hong of Maple Grove

3rd Place – Jacob Leuthard of Wayzata

4th Place – Andrew Ankeny of Robbinsdale Armstrong

5th Place – Jayden Barber of Hopkins

6th Place – Kai Beattie of Park Center

8th Place – Caleb Whitlock of Rogers

8th Place – Marcel Roman of Osseo

1st Tanner Becker (St. Michael-Albertville) 17-12, Sr. over Ethan Hong (Maple Grove) 22-12, So. (MD 14-4)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Ethan Hong (Maple Grove) 22-12, So. over Jacob Leuthard (Wayzata) 23-22, Sr. (Fall 1:20)

3rd Jacob Leuthard (Wayzata) 23-22, Sr. over Andrew Ankeny (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 16-11, So. (MD 11-1)

5th Jayden Barber (Hopkins) 23-20, Sr. over Kai Beattie (Park Center) 26-8, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

145

1st Place – Grady Weinbrenner of Rogers

2nd Place – Tyson Newman of St. Michael-Albertville

3rd Place – Jameson Kulseth of Osseo

4th Place – Jayden Waste of Maple Grove

5th Place – Thomas Williams of Wayzata

6th Place – Bram Hetteen of Robbinsdale Armstrong

7th Place – Blake Beaver of Park Center

1st Grady Weinbrenner (Rogers) 36-7, Jr. over Tyson Newman (St. Michael-Albertville) 22-5, Fr. (TF-1.5 5:02 (25-5))

2nd Place Wrestleback

Tyson Newman (St. Michael-Albertville) 22-5, Fr. over Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) 37-7, Sr. (NC)

3rd Jameson Kulseth (Osseo) 37-7, Sr. over Jayden Waste (Maple Grove) 6-18, Sr. (MD 15-5)

5th Thomas Williams (Wayzata) 27-22, So. over Bram Hetteen (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 13-14, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:11 (20-1))

152

1st Place – Joe Scully of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Carter Williams of Osseo

3rd Place – Henry Cronin of Robbinsdale Armstrong

4th Place – Nathan Granberg of Wayzata

5th Place – Sam Nabor of Rogers

6th Place – Amir Bouzouma of Maple Grove

7th Place – tyler leebens of Park Center

1st Joe Scully (St. Michael-Albertville) 30-12, Jr. over Carter Williams (Osseo) 33-9, Sr. (TF-1.5 5:54 (18-0))

2nd Place Wrestleback

Carter Williams (Osseo) 33-9, Sr. over Henry Cronin (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 23-21, So. (TF-1.5 1:29 (16-1))

3rd Henry Cronin (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 23-21, So. over Nathan Granberg (Wayzata) 27-24, Jr. (Dec 7-4)

5th Sam Nabor (Rogers) 6-10, Sr. over Amir Bouzouma (Maple Grove) 10-24, So. (MD 18-8)

160

1st Place – Landon Robideau of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Thomas Schlangen of Maple Grove

3rd Place – Jackson Sanders of Park Center

4th Place – Julio Gonzales of Wayzata

5th Place – Charles Somah of Osseo

6th Place – Owen Wohlforth of Hopkins

7th Place – Akin-Dele Giwa of Robbinsdale Armstrong

1st Landon Robideau (St. Michael-Albertville) 40-0, Sr. over Thomas Schlangen (Maple Grove) 40-10, Sr. (TF-1.5 1:47 (21-6))

2nd Place Wrestleback

Thomas Schlangen (Maple Grove) 40-10, Sr. over Jackson Sanders (Park Center) 19-9, Jr. (NC)

3rd Jackson Sanders (Park Center) 19-9, Jr. over Julio Gonzales (Wayzata) 27-21, Sr. (Fall 1:58)

5th Charles Somah (Osseo) 24-11, Sr. over Owen Wohlforth (Hopkins) 11-20, So. (MD 10-1)

172

1st Place – Jarrett Wadsen of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Jacob Hansen of Park Center

3rd Place – Adam Villanti of Rogers

4th Place – Ian Sommer of Robbinsdale Armstrong

5th Place – Braylon Eidsvoog of Osseo

6th Place – Noah Fox of Maple Grove

8th Place – Parker Glade of Wayzata

8th Place – Evan Feller of Hopkins

1st Jarrett Wadsen (St. Michael-Albertville) 42-2, Sr. over Jacob Hansen (Park Center) 27-10, Jr. (Fall 2:19)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Jacob Hansen (Park Center) 27-10, Jr. over Adam Villanti (Rogers) 23-15, Sr. (Fall 4:47)

3rd Adam Villanti (Rogers) 23-15, Sr. over Ian Sommer (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 17-22, Jr. (MD 17-6)

5th Braylon Eidsvoog (Osseo) 21-18, Jr. over Noah Fox (Maple Grove) 28-22, Sr. (For.)

189

1st Place – John Murphy of St. Michael-Albertville

2nd Place – Mark Gonzales of Hopkins

3rd Place – Avery Oseth of Robbinsdale Armstrong

4th Place – Samouka Kanneh of Park Center

5th Place – Joseph Natysin of Maple Grove

6th Place – Sam Welle of Rogers

8th Place – Kaelen Lembeck of Wayzata

8th Place – Levi Aitkin of Osseo

1st John Murphy (St. Michael-Albertville) 43-0, Jr. over Avery Oseth (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 33-12, Sr. (Fall 0:50)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Mark Gonzales (Hopkins) 32-10, Sr. over Avery Oseth (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 33-12, Sr. (SV-1 14-11)

3rd Mark Gonzales (Hopkins) 32-10, Sr. over Samouka Kanneh (Park Center) 23-6, So. (Dec 5-3)

5th Joseph Natysin (Maple Grove) 10-25, So. over Sam Welle (Rogers) 8-14, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

215

1st Place – Ben Schultz of Maple Grove

2nd Place – Phil Harris of St. Michael-Albertville

3rd Place – Aidan Fartaczek of Wayzata

4th Place – Delvine Blidi of Park Center

5th Place – Markel Clerk of Osseo

6th Place – Andrew Burkhardt of Hopkins

7th Place – Donald Johnson of Robbinsdale Armstrong

1st Ben Schultz (Maple Grove) 23-1, Sr. over Phil Harris (St. Michael-Albertville) 20-10, 8th. (MD 11-3)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Phil Harris (St. Michael-Albertville) 20-10, 8th. over Aidan Fartaczek (Wayzata) 27-13, Sr. (NC)

3rd Aidan Fartaczek (Wayzata) 27-13, Sr. over Delvine Blidi (Park Center) 26-9, Jr. (Inj. 0:00)

5th Markel Clerk (Osseo) 22-14, Sr. over Andrew Burkhardt (Hopkins) 7-18, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)

285

1st Place – Sawyer Josewski of Rogers

2nd Place – Briggs Opp of Wayzata

3rd Place – Charlie Pollen of Hopkins

4th Place – Jachai King of Park Center

5th Place – Devin Lopez of Robbinsdale Armstrong

6th Place – Blake Underwood of St. Michael-Albertville

7th Place – Cruz Aguilar of Osseo

1st Sawyer Josewski (Rogers) 32-7, Jr. over Briggs Opp (Wayzata) 31-20, Jr. (Dec 6-0)

2nd Place Wrestleback

Briggs Opp (Wayzata) 31-20, Jr. over Charlie Pollen (Hopkins) 34-8, Jr. (NC)

3rd Charlie Pollen (Hopkins) 34-8, Jr. over Jachai King (Park Center) 16-5, So. (Dec 13-9)

5th Devin Lopez (Robbinsdale Armstrong) 8-6, Sr. over Blake Underwood (St. Michael-Albertville) 14-21, Sr. (Dec 10-4)