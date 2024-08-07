Wright County Sheriff’s Office Assists Feds in Cracking Drug Ring

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has helped federal and state investigators apprehend more than a dozen Minnesotans involved in an international drug ring.

Fifteen individuals have been charged in a Mexico-based drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl throughout the Twin Cities and surrounding areas, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

“Every year, thousands of Minnesotans die from illicit drugs trafficked into our communities, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and other synthetic opioids,” said U.S. Attorney Luger. “Today’s indictment disrupts one of the most sophisticated and significant drug trafficking organizations we have prosecuted in my tenure as U.S. Attorney, and I am grateful to the DEA and FBI for their hard work bringing this operation to justice. The Department of Justice would also like to recognize the Mexican authorities for their assistance on this case.”

“While many people look for ways to improve and grow their communities, Clinton Ward aligned himself with two Mexican cartels thinking only of the profits lining his pocket,” Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Steven T. Bell said. “Ward’s organization left a trail of destruction in its wake. This investigation and today’s arrests are the result of exceptional teamwork. Never underestimate the unified strength of state, local and federal law enforcement agencies.”

“Drugs trafficked into our communities fuel violent crime and endanger the safety and well-being of our neighborhoods,” said Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis. “Thanks to the strong partnership between local, state, and federal agencies, today’s arrests have disrupted a significant drug trafficking network. The FBI remains committed to protecting our communities and bringing those who threaten them to justice.”

According to court documents, on January 4, 2019, Clinton James Ward was arrested in the parking lot of a motel in Vadnais Heights with more than eight pounds of methamphetamine. At the time, Ward was selling methamphetamine from his hotel room to various customers. Within weeks of his arrest, Ward fled to Jalisco, Mexico, where he met up with Mexican and American drug traffickers who all had ties to the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

According to court documents, from January 2019 until his arrest in March 2024, Ward established and operated his own cartel-sourced Mexican-based drug trafficking organization that distributed thousands of pounds of methamphetamine to Minnesota through a network of drug traffickers. Using an existing cartel pipeline, Ward would transport large drug loads into the United States through various means including concealing shipments in semi-trailers crossing the border at various locations. The shipments were later broken down into smaller quantities and transported into Minnesota via private vehicles and semi-trailers.

Over the course of the investigation, more than 50 defendants with connections to Ward have been charged with methamphetamine trafficking and other drug trafficking offenses. In total, law enforcement has seized more than 1,600 pounds of methamphetamine, four kilograms of cocaine, two kilograms of fentanyl, 30,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, 45 firearms, and more than $2.5 million in drug proceeds.

On March 11, 2024, Ward was taken into custody by Mexican authorities and returned to the United States to face prosecution.

The following thirteen members and associates of the Ward drug trafficking organization are in custody and have been charged in a federal superseding indictment:

Clinton James Ward, 45, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Shawnette Lynn Andreasen, 46, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Jonathon Beau Bailey, 33, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Vin Chanry, 37, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Perry John Coyle, 65, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

James Joseph Graczyk, 51, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Benjamin DeWayne Johnson, 40, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

Joseph Allen Pappenfus, 41, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Breezie Lynn Pena, 46, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Aaron Michael Teadt, 47, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Jimmy Thithavong, 38, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Peter Charles Watkins, 45, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Nicole Marie Williams, 41, is charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

All defendants made their initial appearances in U.S. District Court before Magistrate Judge John F. Docherty.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the DEA, FBI, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Minnesota Department of Corrections, Minnesota State Patrol, St. Paul Police Department, Mounds View Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Wright County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas M. Hollenhorst is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.