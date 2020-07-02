Popular St. Michael Restaurant Closes Due to COVID-19

St. Michael’s most popular venue – Main Street Farmer Eatery and BK Taphaus – will be temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The restaurant and tap house’s management announced the closure early Thursday, July 2.

Main Street Farmer already suffered through a nearly three-month period where diners were limited to a take-out menu. The tap house and restaurant each opened to patio service in early June, and the state paved the way for 50 percent capacity indoor dining in mid-June.