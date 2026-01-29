Joey Dehmer, Longtime Owner of Dehmer’s Meats, Leaves Legacy of Service, Smiles

Jospeh Dehmer had a personality that was fitting for his proud home of St. Michael – friendly, a big smile and a laugh you could hear across his store.

But his legacy extends beyond “Walleye Joe’s” demeanor. He was an incredibly innovative and hard worker, founding -w ith Bob Hageman – J&B Meats, a company that would, in some ways, put St. Michael on the map when it came to its “No Name” line of foods.

Born here in 1939, Joe – who died on January 26, 2026 – became more synonymous with Dehmer’s Meats, taking it on in 1969. The destination meat market in downtown St. Michael was known far and wide for its selection, quality flavor and commitment to community.

So was its owner. Joe was “Mr. Everything.” He served as mayor. He was a volunteer firefighter and served as fire chief. He helped found the St. Michael Lions Club. He was an active member of the Crow River Sportsman’s Club and the St. Michael Catholic Church.

More on Dehmer’s history can be found in a story we did back in 2014.

From Bierstubes to Catholic Festivals, dinners to tailgates, the Dehmer family was there, serving up dishes and meat. Tony and his wife, Amy, have taken on the business since 2005, carrying on that family tradition. Both are also active in Joe’s beloved Lions Club, and have helped carry on community festivals in their time here, as well.

Services will be held Tuesday, February, 17 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church. Visitation is set for Monday, February 16 at Peterson Chapel, St. Michael, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6 p.m.

A complete obituary can be found on Peterson Chapel’s website.