Discount Grocery Giant Aldi Eyes Albertville Property

December in Albertville started off with a bang, as the Albertville City Council approved a plan review for Aldi, the discount grocery giant.

It’s the fourth store in the immediate NWCT area, and the second to arrive in three years. Aldi opened near the Coborn’s and Target stores in Otsego just a couple years ago, and also has operated in Monticello for several years.

Elk River, Maple Grove and Coon Rapids also have locations.

The stores are typically much smaller than supermarket grocers – and this location will be no exception. Located off of Mackenzie Avenue Northeast and 6oth Street Northeast (near St. Albert’s Cemetery), the plans are for a store just under 21,000 square feet, or less than 20 percent of the Costco Superstore being constructed just across the road in Otsego, on the north/northwest side of 60th Street.

The addition of the Jave Retail Addition and store, as well as the car wash, were approved at the Dec. 1, 2025 meeting of the Albertville City Council. The nearly 3-acre site is owned by Michael and Heidi Potter, Albertville.

The cemetery will remain in the northwest side of the parcel, while the other 75 percent will include the two new businesses. Access to the store will be from McKenzie. Wright County has already a roundabout at McIver/McKenzie and 60th Street this year, and driveways are already cut on the east side of the land.

Wetland areas will be moved, as the land to the south of the site is currently swamp – but can be used as water retention.

Aldi is aiming to open the store near the time the Costco opens, according to City Minutes.

Andrea Rand of ISG Design submitted the preliminary plat at the meeting and will be working with the city going forward. Albertville will have the right to approve final plat and plans once submitted with the city planner. Signage has not been included, but preliminary designs show a sign on poles, raised above McKenzie on the south side of 60th Street.