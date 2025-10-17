Zimmerman Man Charged with Criminal Vehicular Operation after Monticello Crash

A Zimmerman man has been charged with Criminal Vehicular Operations and is awaiting trial in Wright County after a weekend crash in Monticello.

The crash, which occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday, Oct. 12, sent a Redwood Falls man to Hennepin County Medical Center via air ambulance. Another driver, a 17-year-old from Monticello, was injured and treated at CentraCare Hospital in that community.

According to Minnesota State Patrol reports, Tyler Scott Wild, 40, of Zimmerman, was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Silverado truck northbound on Minnesota Highway 25 at the Seventh Street intersection when he struck a westbound Chevy Cruze sedan, driven westbound by the minor from Monticello. Wild then careened to the left, heading into the southbound lane where he struck a Chevy Malibu, driven by Nathan Patrick Gibb of Redwood Falls.

According to reports filed by Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wild admitted to having drinks at a Monticello restaurant, and was slurring his speech. Deputies could also smell alcohol.

Gibb was airlifted by LifeLink III to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash. The juvenile’s injuries were, according to the report, less severe.

The Seventh Street intersection at Highway 25 was closed well into the day Sunday as reconstruction was done on the scene. Minnesota State Patrol, Monticello Fire and CentraCare Ambulance assisted WCSO with the incident.

Note – this story has been amended to include proper charges. NWCT apologizes for the confusion.