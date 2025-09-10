Open Streets STMA Returns to St. Michael as FYCC Bids Farewell to Sandy Greninger

She’s been the face of youth activities around St. Michael and Albertville for nearly three decades. She’s beaten cancer twice. She’s served on every community board and organization you can think of, from Shop STMA to St. Michael Lions. And now, she’s finally gonna take a break.

Well, sort of.

The annual FYCC Open Streets Celebration (which NWCT is proud to say they helped get rolling in the community with FYCC, Health Source and Wright County) is going to be the last hurrah for Sandy Greninger, as she retires from the organization she helped start, shape and mold for nearly 30 years. This free family event will include a bunch of other activities, including a food drive for the Bravera STMA Food Pantry, face painting, hay rides, music, concessions and so much more.

But the highlight will be a kissing booth – WAIT – no, a farewell booth – for Miss Sandy.

“It’s been a ride,” she told NWCT on our podcast recently. “What’s been the best is having an impact on the lives of these kids. They’re the best. And they’re the future of our community. So I’m proud to say that I’ve been able to do that, and now I’m doing it for their kids.”

Open Streets STMA will be on Saturday, September 13th, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 11800 Town Center Drive, St. Michael, MN. This FREE community event is hosted by FYCC and brings together hundreds of families, local businesses, and organizations for a fun and engaging day in the streets – literally! Roads are closed to traffic and filled with:



Family activities

Live music

Balloon artists & face painting

Food vendors & local businesses

Community booths



In addition, an adults only retirement party will be hosted later that day from 6 to 9 p.m. at St. Michael City Hall. Meet in the council chambers as we bid “best wishes” to this amazing leader of our community. We’re glad she’ll be sticking around.