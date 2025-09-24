Open House for Huge Highway 25 Project Linking Buffalo/Monticello Set for October

After years of discussion, action on Highway 25 between Monticello and Buffalo is finally around the bend.

The State Highway, which links two of Wright County’s busiest communities and is essential for both commerce and commuters, will get roundabouts, additional turn lanes and a new surface when work begins next year.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting an open house-style review of the 2026 project between Monticello and Buffalo from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday Oct. 9 on the first floor of the Wright County Government Center (3650 Braddock Ave SE, Buffalo).

To learn more about this project, detour routes and its timetable, click here: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/hwy25/.

Summary of work

Reconstruct the road surface (SFDR) from Catlin St. to north of Davidson Ave., includes shoulders and turn lanes

Replace or repair pipes and improve ditch drainage

Improve to/from access on Hwy 25 at: U-turn south of Kjellberg Ct. (extend shoulder called a ‘loon’) South junction Wright Co. Rd. 131 55th St. Westridge Ct. 3rd Ave. Anderson Ave.

Construct a roundabout at Hwy 25 and Co. Rd. 37

Construct a roundabout at Catlin St. in Buffalo

Wright County to construct a roundabout at Hwy 25 and Co. Rd. 113 in 2026

Install pedestrian access improvements, includes trail and all new roundabouts

For updates, check this link.