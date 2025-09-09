Lander Avenue, 17th Street Closing in St. Michael as City Project Continues

Tired of “road construction” season, yet?

St. Michael and its road construction contractor will shut down Lander Avenue and 17th Street to traffive for two weeks, beginning Wednesday, September 10.

Crews will continue rehabilitation of Lander Avenue (the road that follows the Crow River from St. Michael at Rec Park down to Hanover), and will build a roundabout to improve the flow of traffic at the 17th Street NE and Lander Avenue intersection.

That intersection/area has become much busier due to the commercial use – including the gravel mine east of Lander Avenue.

The two week closure will include some Saturday work, according to the City of St. Michael.

A map of the work area is below. Drivers are asked to use Labeaux Avenue and other east-west streets, such as 15th Street, during the closure.