St. Michael Closes Jamison Avenue around Beebe Lake

Just keep telling yourself – the end is near. Construction season can only go for a few more weeks.

The City of St. Michael announced this week Jamison Avenue NE between County Highway 34 and County Highway 35 will be closed to thru traffic and open to local traffic only. Work started Monday, August 25.

According to the City, This closure is required to widen a portion of Jamison Avenue Northeast and construct new turn lanes at 23rd Street Northeast at the entrance to the Gonz Lake West development. All thru traffic must use the posted detour via County Highway 19.

The work is expected to take approximately 4–5 weeks (weather dependent)

What you need to know:

Emergency vehicles and school buses will continue to have access through the closure area.

Local traffic (residents along Jamison Avenue NE) will still have access through the closure area but should expect frequent delays.

Use alternate routes to avoid the 23rd Street NE intersection, whenever possible.

The detour for the area can be seen below: