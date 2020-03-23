BREAKING: City of St. Michael Closes to Aid COVID-19 Fight

The City of St. Michael announced Monday, March 23 that all facilities and the city’s central office would be closed for an indefinite time. The move was made to protect employees and families from the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has brought much of the community to a standstill.

City council meetings will continue, as the city’s government still needs to conduct business. Social distancing and other guidelines will be put into place during such proceedings.

Here’s the letter from the City of St. Michael:

To prioritize the health and well-being of our community, and to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus, all City of St. Michael facilities will be closed to the public effective Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice.