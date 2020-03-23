BREAKING: City of St. Michael Closes to Aid COVID-19 Fight

The City of St. Michael announced Monday, March 23 that all facilities and the city’s central office would be closed for an indefinite time. The move was made to protect employees and families from the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has brought much of the community to a standstill.
City council meetings will continue, as the city’s government still needs to conduct business. Social distancing and other guidelines will be put into place during such proceedings.
Here’s the letter from the City of St. Michael:
To prioritize the health and well-being of our community, and to help slow the spread of the Coronavirus, all City of St. Michael facilities will be closed to the public effective Monday, March 23, 2020, until further notice.
Although city facilities are closed to the public, the City of St. Michael is continuing to conduct business during normal hours as well as holding our essential time-based meetings such as St. Michael City Council. We may have an online option and will send updates as they become available.
Please visit the City website for department-specific contact information or call St. Michael City Hall at 763-497-2041 with any needs and concerns. If you do not get through right away, please try again.
The City of St. Michael is taking the Coronavirus extremely seriously and is following guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Thank You!
The City appreciates your understanding and your help to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.
