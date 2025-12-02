Santa Claus Sightings All Over STMA this December

It’s hard to imagine that Santa Claus can appear so many places at once, but that’s going to be the case this month around St. Michael, Albertville and points beyond.

The “Jolly Old Elf” will be popping in a host of community events and local businesses, and we’ve got the (beginnings of a) rundown right here.

There will also be some special holiday events without Santa appearances that you may not want to miss, including traditions old and new!

Nightly

Santa will be in the Cabelas Santa Wonderland each night throughout December – through December 23 (of course). Make time to visit the Wonderland shop upstairs and get a pic with the big guy.

December 6

The big one! Winterfest 2025 is set for 2 to 5 p.m. at Town Center Park and Santa and Mrs. Claus will both be on hand, along with a cast of dozens (including the “Frozen” crew). Stop by for dozens of activities, a wagon ride, bonfires, singing and the official tree lighting at Town Center Park. Events inside the City Hall building and library as well.

Farmer’s Christmas Celebration: Make it a new tradition to experience how farm families form the area celebrated the holidays at the Kelley Farm near Elk River. Events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Santa will be at the St. Michael Fire Department for his annual visit from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The StMFD Explorers will be collecting Toys and food donations for local Families!

December 7

Santa’s set to skate! Check out the big guy from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. at the Furniture and Things Arena in Elk River (next to the high school). Lace em up and skate with Santa.

The Rogers Lions will host Santa and friends for a pancake and French toast breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon at the 21st Century Bank Event Center on Main Street in Rogers (by the Vets Memorial).

Santa and Mrs. Claus will both be at the St. Michael Catholic School Christmas Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – now at the church in St. Michael. Tree of Life and dozens of craft and vendor merchants will be on hand. All proceeds benefit StMCS.

Santa will be hanging at Toyland at Fleet Farm in Monticello from 4 to 7 p.m. Grab a toy and donate to Toys for Tots, or grab a gift for yourself!

December 13

Santa will be near Gregory’s Coffee and the Crocs Store at Albertville Premium Outlets from noon to 2 p.m. First 100 ids get a hot chocolate coupon to use at Gregory’s.

Farmer’s Christmas Celebration II: Make it a new tradition to experience how farm families form the area celebrated the holidays at the Kelley Farm near Elk River. Events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kremer’s Toy and Hobby will host Santa from 2 to 6 p.m. We assume he’ll just make his way from the mall over to the locally owned location by Culver’s in Albertville.

The Big Guy in Red with the Sled will be at Big Bore – in the Shed. No, this isn’t Seuss. It’s Christmas! Check out Santa at Big Bore from 1 to 3 p.m. There will be a hot cocoa bar for kids – and Adults! Mrs. Claus will be on hand, too.

Additional Events:

The St. Michael Cinema is getting “ABOARD” the “Polar Express!” The Polar Express hype is REAL! There are now four showings that will include the movie and more. Hop aboard for hot chocolate, sleigh bells, and Christmas magic. Get your tickets here:https://www.stmichaelcinema.com/…/StM…/THE-POLAR-EXPRESS