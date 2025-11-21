Huge STMA Women of Today Craft Fair Rolls into Weekend

The STMA Women of Today are back at it – now at St. Michael-Albertville High School – with their annual Craft Fair.

From the ladies:

Join us for the STMA Women of Today Craft Fair this Saturday, November 22nd from 9 AM–4 PM at the STMA High School!



This event is one of our favorite traditions, a day filled with handmade gifts, local talent, friendly faces, and that cozy holiday feeling that reminds us why our community is so special.

You’ll find unique treasures, yummy treats, and vendors (MORE THAN 250!) who pour so much heart into what they create. It’s the perfect place to kick off your holiday shopping and support the wonderful makers in our area.

And a tiny, loving reminder from us…

Please do not park on the grass.

We know it gets busy, but keeping our grounds looking nice helps us continue to host beautiful community events like this one.

Bring your family, bring your friends, and come enjoy a wonderful day with us.

Parking ideas – the Fieldstone Elementary School lot is a brisk walk away. There is also parking along the practice fields and loops, but please MIND THE SIGNS.

Best bet – CARPOOL!