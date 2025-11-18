Deer Accidents Rise, More in Latest Sheriff’s Report

Here’s the latest arrest and incident report from around Wright County, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

A reminder: Arrests do not imply guilt. Those named have been arrested by the county sheriff’s office or were, if noted, served warrants. Those arrested are entitled to due process under the law, and are not guilty until a verdict is issues in a corresponding Minnesota court.

November 10

Jeffrey Robert Altrichter, 56 of Monticello was arrested in Hennepin County on Wright County warrants for 5th Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree Controlled Substance, Domestic Assault and Violation of a Domestic Abuse Order for Protection.

Dean Arnold Gangl, 58 of Sartell was arrested in Morrison County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation.

Stephanie Lynn Grady, 40 of Big Lake was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and three Wright County warrants for Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

Dustin Nels Gustafson, 41 of Cokato was arrested in Annandale on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.

Monica Lynn Jampsa, 46 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on charges of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and 3rd Degree DWI and a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.

Adam Joseph Jeske, 44 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a Wright County warrant for Domestic Assault.

Mason Edward Loraas, 24 of Carver was arrested in Delano on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

November 11

David Bruce Delong, 40 of Watkins was arrested in Cokato on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder.

November 12

Ann Marie Baumgartner, 47 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of Domestic Assault.

Brandon Paul Berg, 45 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on charges of 2nd Degree Controlled Substance and 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

Julie Marie Ford, 43 of Rockford was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

Amanda Ray Novotny, 46 of St Paul was arrested in Sherburne County on a Wright County warrant for 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Gregory James Provo, 66 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

Benjamin David Riege, 23 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

Edward Donta Smith, 39 of Minneapolis was arrested in Clearwater on a charge of Driving without Ignition Interlock.

November 13

Abdinajib Ahmed Ali, 23 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a Wright County warrant for 3rd Degree Controlled Substance.

On November 13th, Brian Bernard Anderson, 46 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

On November 13th, Kara Nicole Babcock, 20 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance and Wright County warrants for 3rd Degree Arson and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Nathaniel Michael Eugene Clark, 23 of St Paul was arrested in Albertville on a charge of Theft.

Jonathon Oscar Gallatin, 24 of Princeton was arrested in Crow Wing County on two Wright County warrants for

Deangelo Michael McDavid-Hampton, 33 of Minneapolis was arrested in Albertville on charges of Theft and 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Noah Victor Newman, 20 of Robbinsdale was arrested in Albertville on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI Test Refusal.

On November 13th, Kristina Marie Rice, 36 of St Michael was arrested in St Michael on charges of Interfering with Emergency Phone Calls and Domestic Assault.

Benjamin David Riege, 23 of Delano was arrested in Delano on a charge of Violation of a Harassment/Restraining Order.

Elizabeth Ann Scott, 42 of Maplewood was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.

November 14

Jenni Michelle Bruce, 36 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Theft.

Steven John Carlson, 30 of Annandale was arrested in Annandale on a Wright County warrant for 2nd Degree DWI.

Brittney Amber Fletcher, 28 of Buffalo was arrested in Buffalo on a charge of 2nd Degree DWI.

Yolanda Marshall, 46 of Minneapolis was arrested in Hennepin County on a Wright County warrant for Driving After Cancelation.

Mia Danielle Pomeroy, 22 of St Cloud was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 5th Degree Controlled Substance.

Erik Michael Vanderlinden, 41 of Buffalo was arrested in Delano on charges of Terroristic Threats, 3rd Degree DWI Test Refusal, 1st Degree Criminal Damage to Property, Driving After Cancelation and Obstructing Legal Process.

Jordan Lee Wrona, 34 of Circle Pines was arrested in Monticello on charges of 1st Degree DWI Test Refusal, Driving After Cancelation, Driving on a Restricted License and Carrying a Firearm without a Permit.

November 15

Mauricio Emmanuel Castillo-Sanchez, 44 of Albertville was arrested in Albertville on charges of 3rd Degree DWI and Giving an Officer a False Name.

Brandon Eli Ruzicka, 20 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.

November 16

Rachelle Marie Jentink, 55 of Monticello was arrested in Monticello on a charge of 3rd Degree DWI.

Debbie Mama Koffa, 40 of Des Moines IA was arrested in Monticello on charges of 3rd Degree DWI and Child Endangerment.

Kevin Michael Mahigan, 37 of Brooklyn Center was arrested in Otsego on a charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation Causing Bodily Harm while Under the Influence.

In addition, deputies reported 19 Property Damage Accidents, 4 Personal Injury Accidents, 10 Hit and Run Accidents, and 13 Car Deer Accidents. There were arrests for 19 DWI, 3 School Bus Stop Arm Violations, and 120 tickets for miscellaneous traffic violations reported this week.