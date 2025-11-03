Albertville, Otsego to Get Traffic Reprieve Later this Month with County 37/137 Opening

It’s going to get a bit easier to get around Albertville and southeastern Otsego later this month, according to the Wright County Highway Department.

That’s because work will, weather permitting, conclude on the first phase of work on the County Road 137/MacIver interchange, with the roundabout opening later this month.

The intersection will have asphalt laid down later this week, followed by the installation of signs, pavement markings and striping.

The following week (the week of Nov. 10), crews will finalize the work in the medians and open the roadway to traffic by mid-November, weather permitting.

Albertville and Otsego have been tough to navigate since June, with lane changes and even closures on Wright County Highway 19 and, more recently the closure of Wright County 37/137 near the intersection with Interstate 94.

Work will continue next year on that stretch, with additional roundabouts being added at the interstate ramps, as well as at the Lymon Avenue Northeast intersection (the road to the Shell Gas Station and St. Albert’s Cemetery).

Much of the traffic control is necessary to the construction of the Costco Warehouse, which is slated to open in Fall 2026.

The project website https://cr137.com will be updated as needed regarding important progress and navigation information adjacent and within the site. If you have any questions or concerns during construction, please reach out to the construction helpline at info@wright137.com or call 763-260-5702 and someone will contact you in a timely manner.