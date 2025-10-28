North Wright County Today

With SNAP Benefits Hitting Pause, Wright County Food Banks Call for Help

The Federal Government shutdown means many could go hungry without the aid program.

With the Federal Government shutdown lingering into November, and no end really in sight for the partisan staredown, food shelves around the North Wright County Today area are ramping up efforts to stock shelves.

With the Holiday Season around the corner, the importance of having food, clothing and essentials such as toiletries is even more urgent. So, we’re joining them in asking our community to step up!

Resources You Can Use:

General Information: Find updates from State agencies on status

If you are a recipient of benefits, keep your contact information up to date with the benefits to be sure you get updates.

Find additional food support programs near you:

Case Questions:

During times like this, our community’s generosity makes all the difference. If you’re looking for ways to support your neighbors affected by the SNAP disruption, here are a few meaningful ways to help:

  • Give financially: Monetary donations allow CAER to purchase the exact food and supplies most in demand. Even a small gift can make a big impact during periods of increased need.
  • Donate food: Nonperishable, healthy items are always needed. Breakfast cereal, chunky soups, and shelf-stable meals are hardest to source in bulk. You can find our most needed items list here.
  • Spread the word: Share reliable information about local food resources and encourage anyone affected to reach out for help.

Together – we can make a difference. More than 5,000 people in Wright County receive SNAP benefits. That’s up nearly 50 percent from 2019, according to the Federal Reserve and US Census Bureau.

