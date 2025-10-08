BREAKING: One Man Dead, Two Rescued after Fishing Boat Capsizes Near Monticello Plant

A Tuesday morning fishing trip on the Mississippi River turned tragic near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant Tuesday, October 7.

According to multiple reports, authorities responded to an emergency call after a fishing boat capsized around 10:30 a.m on the river near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant. First responders were told three people were in the water.

Rescue attempts were launched from Montissippi Regional Park. Two of the men made it onto a nearby island (States Island), while one victim was recovered from the water. That person, a male, was found unresponsive, so CPR was initiated. Crews also launched a boat to rescue two men from the island.

Efforts to resuscitate the male found unresponsive were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased. A search was done for any others that might have fallen in, assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol helicopter team.

The area was cleared by 12:05 p.m.