Special Election in Wright County Set for Tuesday

It’s an early Election Day in Wright County’s 29th District tomorrow, as Monticello and Buffalo area voters can head to the polls to decide who takes the seat in the Minnesota Senate once held by the late Sen. Bruce Anderson, who passed away, unexpectedly, earlier this summer.

Voters can review the precinct table listed below to check if their precinct is involved with this election. They can also use the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Poll Finder finder (listed with other resources below) to locate a polling place and to verify if that polling place is in Senate District 29.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those registered voter in South Haven, your polling place will be the Wright County Government Center (3650 Braddock Ave. NE).

Voters with an absentee ballot that you need to return may deliver that ballot to the Wright County Government Center before 5 p.m. on Election Day.

Listed below are resources you may use to verify voter registration, absentee ballot status and polling place location.